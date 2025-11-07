Image: AP/Hiro Komae picture of the day Monkey business Today 05:10 am JST Today | 06:43 am JST 0 Comments Monkeys move toward a pond to drink water at a golf course in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture. © AP ©2025 GPlusMedia Inc. How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time). Register Today Click Here TSUYAHIME is the miracle rice produced in Yamagata Prefecture TSUYAHIME is cherished by the people of Japan for its delicious taste, clear white color, gloss, grain size, sweetness, subtle flavor, and aroma. Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment