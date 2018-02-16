Photo: JAPAN TODAY picture of the day Morning tea Today 01:00 pm JST 1 Comment Enjoying an ice brew coffee while snowshoeing on Mt Hyono, Tottori Prefecture, on Saturday. © Japan Today ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations Real Estate Japan Inc. Click Here Teach English in Japan! Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now. Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Katherine Moser Kelly Today 08:19 pm JST We did this same thing on Monday in Iiyama but it was just my family of 3 and two tour guides. We didn’t take our snowshoes off and our 11 year cut out a huge snow table. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Katherine Moser Kelly
We did this same thing on Monday in Iiyama but it was just my family of 3 and two tour guides. We didn’t take our snowshoes off and our 11 year cut out a huge snow table.