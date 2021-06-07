People look at artwork called Mount Recyclemore: The E7, which has been created out of e-waste, in the likeness of the G7 leaders and in the style of Mount Rushmore, by British artist Joe Rush for a tech recommerce expert unveiled on Sandy Acres Beach, ahead of the G7 Summit starting on Friday, in Maulden, Cornwall, England, on Tuesday. The art depicts from left, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden. The re-commerce expert is backing WasteAid's educational program to tackle e-waste by donating money for each piece of tech sold to the site throughout June.

© AP