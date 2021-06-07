Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Adam Gasson/PA via AP
picture of the day

Mount Recyclemore

1 Comment

People look at artwork called Mount Recyclemore: The E7, which has been created out of e-waste, in the likeness of the G7 leaders and in the style of Mount Rushmore, by British artist Joe Rush for a tech recommerce expert unveiled on Sandy Acres Beach, ahead of the G7 Summit starting on Friday, in Maulden, Cornwall, England, on Tuesday. The art depicts from left, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden. The re-commerce expert is backing WasteAid's educational program to tackle e-waste by donating money for each piece of tech sold to the site throughout June.

© AP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

So the pandemic in England is over???

Nobody wears a mask...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo