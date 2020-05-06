Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Mountain view

0 Comments

A couple stand on a beach at Kamakura, with Mt Fuji in the background, on Thursday.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Yuhi No Ato: A Depiction Of Adoption And Fostering In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Saisho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 18, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Shouldn’t Go to an Animal Cafe in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Entrepreneurs On The Rise

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Video Conference? How To Look Your Best For The Camera

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog