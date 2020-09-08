Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Multitasking

0 Comments

A woman walks with a portable fan and a smartphone in her hands in Shibuya, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo