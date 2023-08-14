People haul a decorated boat in Nagasaki on Tuesday, during a traditional "Bon" Buddhist event to honor the spirits of people who died in the past year.© Kyodo
Nagasaki Bon event
sakurasuki
Do they celebrate Oppenheimer masterpiece every August?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Not everything has to be about death and destruction on both sides. In fact one could say it is shameful to bring it up out of nowhere.