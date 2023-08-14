Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Nagasaki Bon event

1 Comment

People haul a decorated boat in Nagasaki on Tuesday, during a traditional "Bon" Buddhist event to honor the spirits of people who died in the past year.

1 Comment
Do they celebrate Oppenheimer masterpiece every August?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

sakurasukiToday 06:42 am JST

Do they celebrate Oppenheimer masterpiece every August?

Not everything has to be about death and destruction on both sides. In fact one could say it is shameful to bring it up out of nowhere.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

