 Japan Today
Image: SOTSU・SUNRISE
picture of the day

New 'Mobile Suit Gundam' film exhibition

Anime Tokyo Station is holding a special exhibition, "Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-," until August 11. This latest installment in the Gundam series is directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and has generated significant buzz as the first-ever collaboration between Studio Khara (known for the "Evangelion" series) and Sunrise (the creators of "Gundam").

The exhibition features a wide range of content, including scene stills revisiting memorable moments from the film, life-size standees of characters and mobile suits, photo spots recreating key scenes from the movie, rare production materials such as scripts and an AR photo corner where visitors can take photos with motifs from the characters.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

