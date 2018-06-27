Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
New cardinal

New Cardinal Thomas Aquinas Manyo, archbishop of Osaka, poses with friends after a consistory at the Vatican on Thursday. Pope Francis made 14 new cardinals during the consistory.

Great. Like we don't have enough to worry about, the Vatican is exporting his wholesale pedophilia to Japan.

Happy days....

Great. Like we don't have enough to worry about, the Vatican is exporting his wholesale pedophilia to Japan.

Happy days....

Poor Geoff - it would appear that you have much you should worry about.

