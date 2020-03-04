A Japanese-style restaurant in Kyoto is open to elementary school students, who are required to stay home until the end of a spring break amid the spread of the new coronavirus.© Kyodo
New classroom
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
A Japanese-style restaurant in Kyoto is open to elementary school students, who are required to stay home until the end of a spring break amid the spread of the new coronavirus.© Kyodo
1 Comment
Login to comment
Gorramcowboy
This ENTIRELY defeats the purpose of having the young conjugate in numbers in small places.