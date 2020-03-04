Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

New classroom

1 Comment

A Japanese-style restaurant in Kyoto is open to elementary school students, who are required to stay home until the end of a spring break amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

© Kyodo

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

This ENTIRELY defeats the purpose of having the young conjugate in numbers in small places.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

