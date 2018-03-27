Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

New Godzilla

A new Godzilla statue stands in front of the revamped Hibiya Chanter building in Tokyo's Yurakucho district. It carries a plaque inscribed with a quote from the 2016 film "Shin Godzilla, "The human race must coexist with Godzilla." The new statue is three meters tall and is the largest Godzilla statue in Japan, according to film and media production company Toho Co. The previous statue, which had inhabited the same square from 1995, will be relocated to Toho Cinemas Hibiya opening in the area on Thursday. The square is now named Hibiya Godzilla Square.

