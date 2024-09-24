 Japan Today
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

New ozeki celebrates

Sumo wrestler Onosato celebrates at his Nishonoseki stable in Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Wednesday, following his promotion to the sport's second-highest rank of ozeki at a ceremony in the eastern Japan town. Onosato clinched the Emperor's Cup in the 15-day Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo that concluded on Sept 22.

Onosato Daiki is 24 years old. His rise to the Ozeki rank is the quickest in modern sumo history.

