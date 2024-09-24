New ozeki celebrates

Sumo wrestler Onosato celebrates at his Nishonoseki stable in Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Wednesday, following his promotion to the sport's second-highest rank of ozeki at a ceremony in the eastern Japan town. Onosato clinched the Emperor's Cup in the 15-day Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo that concluded on Sept 22.© Kyodo
Onosato Daiki is 24 years old. His rise to the Ozeki rank is the quickest in modern sumo history.