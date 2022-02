Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi soars through the air during a men's team ski jumping trial round for competition at the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Monday night. The Japan team of Kobayashi, his older brother Junshiro, Naoki Nakamura and Yukiya Sato scored 882.8 points to finish almost 60 points behind the gold medal-winning team from Austria.

