Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
picture of the day

Night light

0 Comments

A full moon is seen next to Beppu Tower in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, on Monday night.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Nightlife

Kawasaki Halloween Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Kuroyu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #50: Typhoon Hagibis Causes Panic Buying of Tape

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways You Can Benefit From Having a Financial Planner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon