No Halloween

Signs in Tokyo's Shibuya district discourage Halloween revelers ahead of October 31.
Gorramcowboy
Why 29:00? Why not 05:00? Anything beyond 24:00 is just strange looking.
bass4funk
Yeah, their concept of measuring time is different. Not uncommon to see bars that read closing time: pm 26:00-27:00 just messed with my brain.
dagon
While Shibuya crushes signs of youthful exuberance, deserted towns with scatterings of seniors are erecting fake storefronts and mannequins. Mayor Hasebe and LDP logic.