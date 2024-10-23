 Japan Today
picture of the day

No Halloween

Signs in Tokyo's Shibuya district discourage Halloween revelers ahead of October 31.

Why 29:00? Why not 05:00? Anything beyond 24:00 is just strange looking.

Yeah, their concept of measuring time is different. Not uncommon to see bars that read closing time: pm 26:00-27:00 just messed with my brain.

Signs in Tokyo's Shibuya district discourage Halloween revelers ahead of October 31.

While Shibuya crushes signs of youthful exuberance, deserted towns with scatterings of seniors are erecting fake storefronts and mannequins. Mayor Hasebe and LDP logic.

