Photo: AP Photo/Koji Sasahara picture of the day No monkey business Today 04:50 pm JST 0 Comments Japanese macaques take a nap in the shade of Ueno Zoo to avoid the heat in Tokyo on Wednesday. © AP ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now Brand new serviced apartments, fully furnished New properties in Shinagawa and Nishi-Shinjuku. Opening 1 August, 2018 in Shin-Osaka. Visit OakwoodAsia.com for details. Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment