Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
picture of the day

No radioactive water

Environmental activists stage a rally demanding the reversal of the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, near a building which houses Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said it has applied for approval from safety authorities to construct an undersea tunnel and other facilities needed for the planned release of large amounts of treated radioactive water into the sea. The signs read "Stop the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant."

I wonder how they'll lose their minds if they know that tritium is produced naturally in noticeable quantities in their bodies as well. These people and anti-vaxers are the worst bunch of people in 21st century so far. Both belong to the same category :- rejecting science for political gain.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is south korea again. Ain't surprise.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

