No radioactive water

Environmental activists stage a rally demanding the reversal of the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, near a building which houses Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said it has applied for approval from safety authorities to construct an undersea tunnel and other facilities needed for the planned release of large amounts of treated radioactive water into the sea. The signs read "Stop the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant."

