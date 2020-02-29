A few passengers board the monorail at Hamamatscho Station for Tokyo's Haneda airport on Sunday afternoon. The monorail is usually packed with travelers.© Japan Today
No rush hour
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
A few passengers board the monorail at Hamamatscho Station for Tokyo's Haneda airport on Sunday afternoon. The monorail is usually packed with travelers.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
gogogo
This monorail is never packed, it basically is only used for workers to get out to the factories or travelers.