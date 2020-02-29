Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KAMASAMI KONG
picture of the day

No rush hour

A few passengers board the monorail at Hamamatscho Station for Tokyo's Haneda airport on Sunday afternoon. The monorail is usually packed with travelers.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

This monorail is never packed, it basically is only used for workers to get out to the factories or travelers.

