Not staying in

Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
Pedestrians walk on Shibuya's scramble crossing in Tokyo on Saturday night, despite a request from Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.

To be fair some of them could be out getting essential items like food, water, etc. But then again I'm sure there are plenty of delivery services available in Tokyo. Also they do seem to be walking pretty close together, that doesn't look like enough separation for an effective "social distancing" campaign.

The kind of civil disobedience that the caption suggests seems very uncharacteristic for a nation like Japan with an ordinarily strong sense of communal respect.

The streets of New York, Rome, Paris, London are all deserted with the people taking heed of the pandemic.

The photo --Darwinism at work.

