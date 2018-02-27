Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Nowhere to go but down

0 Comments

The "Hollywood Dream - The Ride" roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka is seen stalled some 43 meters above the ground on Wednesday. The ride stalled at 12:30 p.m. when a safety device was automatically activated, USJ said. The cause of the problem is not yet known. The riders were able to exit the coaster cars some 30 minutes later. None of the 35 riders aboard were injured, the theme park's operator said.

© Kyodo

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Fashion

Beyond East & West: A Look Into Yumi Katsura’s Japan-Inspired Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Been There, Learnt That: The Ins And Outs Of Japanese School Clubs

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Anime and Manga

Osaka Den Den Town

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Hafu2Hafu Project Creator Answers Questions on Half-Japanese Identity

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

LGBT

8men Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Parks and Gardens

Senganen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Oka-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel