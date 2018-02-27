Nowhere to go but down

The "Hollywood Dream - The Ride" roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka is seen stalled some 43 meters above the ground on Wednesday. The ride stalled at 12:30 p.m. when a safety device was automatically activated, USJ said. The cause of the problem is not yet known. The riders were able to exit the coaster cars some 30 minutes later. None of the 35 riders aboard were injured, the theme park's operator said.

© Kyodo