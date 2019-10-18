Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
picture of the day

Oita fashion

0 Comments

Women walk in the street after attending a kimono fashion show in Oita.

© AP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

I love this pic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Tips And Tricks For Staying Active In Tokyo Through Pregnancy And Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Kumamoto Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends That Are Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #51: Apple Watch Users Told To Go For a Run During Typhoon Hagibis

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining