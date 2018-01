An All Nippon Airlines Co Boeing 777 aircraft specially designed for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is unveiled to the press at Tokyo's Haneda airport. The aircraft, called the "Hello 2020 Jet," made its first flight on Monday, from Haneda to Fukuoka and back. The design, by a 16-year-old Kobe student, was chosen from 800 entries, ANA said.

