Olympic gear

Official casual clothing that Japan's athletes will wear at medal ceremonies and around the athletes' village at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are unveiled in Tokyo on Friday. Designed by Asics Corp, the uniforms feature jackets made of mesh and said to be five times as breathable as those produced four years ago. Material from recycled sportswear was used in the manufacturing process. In the same way that official uniforms worn by the Olympic and Paralympic teams will be identical for the first time, both teams will receive identical casual attire.

