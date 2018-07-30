Olympic J-Village

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, walks on a soccer field with Reconstruction Minister Masayoshi Yoshino, Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori, head of Rugby World Cup 2019 organizing committee Fujio Mitarai,Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto and other members, as they inspect at J-Village, a national soccer training complex that used to served as an operation base for battling Japan's nuclear disaster, before the Executive Board Meeting of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) in Naraha Town, Fukushima Prefecture on Monday.

