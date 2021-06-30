Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via AP
picture of the day

Olympic transport

A staff member uses an smartphone app for drivers to unlock a Toyota Motor Corp Prius plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHV) during a demonstration of the transport operation support system for the personnel at the Tokyo 2020 Games, in Tokyo on Thursday. Tablet devices will aid bus operations carrying athletes, while Games staff using transport vehicles will preorder their destinations as they make their bookings with smartphones that are then taken up by the car's navigation systems. During the Games, up to around 2,200 buses and 2,700 vehicles could be in operation on any given day.

