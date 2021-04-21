Olympic rugby test event

Japanese women's rugby union national team members stand on the pitch during an operational test event in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on Thursday. The event was considered an "operational test" that did not involve official matches, and no international players or spectators were present. Players from the Japanese national women's and men' sevens teams took part in the test event, with the women playing two short matches and the men playing one.© AP
Olympic rugby test eventTOKYO
