Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Olympics: Up or down?

People ride escalators with banners promoting the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday.

This caption needs a little adjustment:

People unenthusiastically ride escalators with superfluous messaging highlighting wasteful spending, probably thinking to themselves "Why not just spell out this message with ichi-man yen banknotes and glue them to the escalator instead, so at least once its finally finished we can peel the cash off and use it more intelligently instead of filling our landfills with this junk.".

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Clever photo JT. The Olympic excitement is building!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

