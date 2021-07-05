Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara picture of the day Olympics: Up or down? Today 06:06 am JST Today | 07:02 am JST 2 Comments People ride escalators with banners promoting the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday. © AP ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment divinda Today 07:41 am JST This caption needs a little adjustment: People unenthusiastically ride escalators with superfluous messaging highlighting wasteful spending, probably thinking to themselves "Why not just spell out this message with ichi-man yen banknotes and glue them to the escalator instead, so at least once its finally finished we can peel the cash off and use it more intelligently instead of filling our landfills with this junk.". 0 ( +1 / -1 ) tamanegi Today 08:08 am JST Clever photo JT. The Olympic excitement is building! -1 ( +0 / -1 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
divinda
This caption needs a little adjustment:
People unenthusiastically ride escalators with superfluous messaging highlighting wasteful spending, probably thinking to themselves "Why not just spell out this message with ichi-man yen banknotes and glue them to the escalator instead, so at least once its finally finished we can peel the cash off and use it more intelligently instead of filling our landfills with this junk.".
tamanegi
Clever photo JT. The Olympic excitement is building!