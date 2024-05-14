 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

On the ball

0 Comments

Employees at the Fukuoka city government office sit on exercise balls while working. About 100 employees aged 40 or older and without a daily exercise habit are taking part in a three-month trial to examine if the use of such balls would improve their muscle strength and balance.

© Kyodo

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Iris Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 One Piece Statues in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel