People gathered near the Olympic Stadium watch the fireworks display launched during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday night.© AP
One last look
dbsaiya
Same as in Sapporo, crowds. Don't these people know why they can't go in? Now back to reality and the delta scourge but unfortunately, we won't prevail unless stupidity is controlled.
Tokyo-m
Stand in a crowd of people in the middle of a pandemic, with your nose sticking out above your mask, just so you can get a photo of some shiny lights. Yeah, good idea.
Addfwyn
The amount of anxiety I can get from one picture.
Can't imagine why infections are spiking, anyone got any ideas? I bet somebody snuck some alcohol after 8 PM.
Hiroshi13
Good thing they banned spectators at the Olympics to avoid...crowds.