One year after Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, center, Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto (on Koike's left) and Japan Sports Agency commissioner Koji Murofushi (on Koike's right), are joined by Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic athletes and volunteers Saturday for a ceremony at the National Stadium to mark the first anniversary of the Games' start. A parade was also held. Koike touted the "many legacies" of the Olympics. "Because of these games, Tokyo is standing at a new start line," she said.

© Japan Today