One year since Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, left, addresses co-sponsors and supporters to mark the one-year anniversary for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Arena on Wednesday. The event was cAriake Arena in Tokyo on Wednesday. o-hosted by the Tokyo metropolitan government, Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC), and Japan Wheelchair Basketball Federation. Guests included Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto and former SMAP band members.

