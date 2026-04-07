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Image: Kazuki Oishi/Sipa USA/Reuters
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Expo buses have nowhere to go

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Electric buses that played an active role at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 are seen at a massive Osaka Metro parking lot on Wednesday. Osaka Metro has abandoned plans to repurpose the buses after failing to resolve safety concerns. It had sought to shift the 190 vehicles of EV Motors Japan Co to route bus services and autonomous-driving demonstration tests but some vehicles manufactured under a contract with a Chinese firm could have faulty front-wheel brake hoses.

The city of Osaka, the sole shareholder of Osaka Metro, has told the city assembly that the cost of purchasing 150 large and small buses was about 7.5 billion yen, with more than 4 billion yen covered by subsidies from the state, Osaka prefectural and Osaka city governments. EV Motors Japan outsources the manufacturing of electric buses to overseas companies and supplies them to local governments and bus operators.

© Reuters

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2 Comments
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Osaka Metro has abandoned plans to repurpose the buses after failing to resolve safety concerns. 

with more than 4 billion yen covered by subsidies from the state

So what will happento those tax payer money?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

They should just run these buses anyway. What a waste if they don't. Just fix or recall the front-wheel brake hoses.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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