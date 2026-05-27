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Image: AP/Thibault Camus
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Osaka fashion show

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Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Thursday. She wore a metallic gold bomber jacket over her sequined gold playing dress, offset by an ivory train in a look that mixes sportswear with couture.

“The inspo was, I don’t want to say Victorian, but you know the ladies that have the dresses with the poof in the background?" Osaka said. “It's so terrible of me to not know the correct term of that.”

The term Osaka was looking for is likely bustles, which were padded undergarments used to add fullness to dresses in the mid to late 19th century.

After the walk-on, Osaka took off the train and jacket and handed the garments to a ball kid to remove them before the match against Donna Vekic on Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday. Osaka won 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the third round.

© AP

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