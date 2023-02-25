Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: kYODO
picture of the day

Osaka Marathon

0 Comments

Runners set off at the start of the Osaka Marathon Sunday. Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros outsprinted Uganda's Victor Kiplangat over the final 200 meters to win the race. The 26-year-old Kiros set a meet record of 2 hours, 6 minutes and 1 second, finishing just two seconds ahead of Kiplangat. The leading pack was reduced from four to three around the 39-kilometer mark and then down to two at 40 km toward the finish line in Osaka Castle Park. The women's race was won by Ethiopia's Helen Tola Bekele, who ran a meet-record 2:22:16.

