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Osaka Metropolis Plan

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A person sits on a grassy slope beneath a manicured pine tree as crowds of tourists enter through a historic stone gate at Osaka Castle. Following the re-election of Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura and Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama on February 8, the Osaka regional government has reaffirmed its commitment to the "Osaka Metropolis Plan," which includes a 150 billion yen infrastructure and heritage preservation budget to support the city's role as Japan's "secondary capital" and a primary hub for international tourism.

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