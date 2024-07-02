Naomi Osaka serves during her match against Emma Navarro of the United States (not shown) on day three of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Navarro won 6-4, 6-1.© Reuters
Osaka via London
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Naomi Osaka serves during her match against Emma Navarro of the United States (not shown) on day three of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Navarro won 6-4, 6-1.© Reuters
1 Comment
Login to comment
Asiaman7
“a walloping that mercifully lasted only 58 minutes.” — Reuters
—
Naomi Osaka's goal to improve her grasscourt game will have to wait for at least another 12 months after her Wimbledon comeback stalled in the second round following a 6-4 6-1 walloping by American Emma Navarro that mercifully lasted only 58 minutes.
When the four-times Grand Slam champion returned to the tour in January following a 15-month maternity break, top of her wish list was to "do much better on clay and grass".
Unfortunately for the Japanese superstar, she failed to match even her career-best third-round showings at the French Open and now at Wimbledon.
—
https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/osakas-wimbledon-comeback-ended-by-on-fire-navarro-2024-07-03/