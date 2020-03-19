Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Out and about

0 Comments

People walk through Nakamise alley in Asakusa in Tokyo on Friday.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 11, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Thrift Like a Local: The Tokyo West Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Feeling Like A Queen: A Mother-Daughter Day Out In Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the ATM in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Day at Nagano’s Ryuoo Ski Park

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Adventures

Hike Idea Near Tokyo: Mt. Nokogiri

Savvy Tokyo