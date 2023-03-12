Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Out and about in Asakusa

0 Comments

Tourists wearing kimonos are seen in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Monday.

© Reuters

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo