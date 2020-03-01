Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
picture of the day

Out in the park

2 Comments

With many indoor venues closed due to the threat of the spreading coronavirus, people take advantage of warm spring-like weather Sunday in a park in Yokohama.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

If Japanese parks had more and better trees, people wouldn't need to bring tents. LOL. We spent yesterday afternoon in the park as well.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So funny watching those people trying to collapse and fold those tents again, There's a way to do them but most forget.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

