With many indoor venues closed due to the threat of the spreading coronavirus, people take advantage of warm spring-like weather Sunday in a park in Yokohama.© AP
Out in the park
2 Comments
JeffLee
If Japanese parks had more and better trees, people wouldn't need to bring tents. LOL. We spent yesterday afternoon in the park as well.
zichi
So funny watching those people trying to collapse and fold those tents again, There's a way to do them but most forget.