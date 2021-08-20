Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, right, visits an oxygen station in Shibuya Ward, set up for use by COVID-19 patients who have been recuperating at home, on Saturday. The 24-hour station with about 130 beds was unveiled to the media ahead of its Aug 23 opening.© Kyodo
Oxygen station
©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.
1 Comment
Login to comment
Tokyo-m
Other countries built hospitals (and had widespread testing and early vaccine roll-out), while Japan tells Covid patients to stay home but go to an "oxygen station" if they have trouble breathing. Third largest economy in the world? Shameful.