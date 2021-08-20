Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Oxygen station

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, right, visits an oxygen station in Shibuya Ward, set up for use by COVID-19 patients who have been recuperating at home, on Saturday. The 24-hour station with about 130 beds was unveiled to the media ahead of its Aug 23 opening.

© Kyodo

Other countries built hospitals (and had widespread testing and early vaccine roll-out), while Japan tells Covid patients to stay home but go to an "oxygen station" if they have trouble breathing. Third largest economy in the world? Shameful.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

