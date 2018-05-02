Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
picture of the day

Packed kiosk

0 Comments

A worker piles up evening editions of newspapers at a kiosk at a train station in Tokyo.

© Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

7 Recipes For A Full Japan-Inspired Dinner At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Vegan in Japan: 3 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Hot springs

Tsuetate Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen