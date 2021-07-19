Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko picture of the day Paddle power July 20 08:19 pm JST July 20 | 08:20 pm JST 3 Comments An athlete trains for the men's canoe slalom at Kasai Canoe Slalom in Tokyo on Tuesday. © AP ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 3 Comments Login to comment Spitfire July 20 08:35 pm JST Been to that park tons of times. How sad we aren't allowed now. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Thomas Tank July 20 10:35 pm JST Security needs to keep those crowds back! 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Mr Kipling July 21 06:21 am JST This facility will be a burden on tax payers for years to come. I hope the few hundred people a year that use it will be happy. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Spitfire
Been to that park tons of times.
How sad we aren't allowed now.
Thomas Tank
Security needs to keep those crowds back!
Mr Kipling
This facility will be a burden on tax payers for years to come. I hope the few hundred people a year that use it will be happy.