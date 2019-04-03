Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP
picture of the day

Panama connection

Panama President Juan Carlos Varela, third left, talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second right, at the latter's official residence in Tokyo on Thursday. Varela arrived in Japan on April 3 for a four-day visit. Abe said Japan will aim to deepen ties with Panama through cooperation in infrastructure building as the Latin American nation is set to construct a monorail line that uses Japanese trains. The two countries will also coordinate more closely in making the Panama Canal, an important waterway that connects the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, more convenient.

