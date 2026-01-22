Image: AP/Louise Delmotte picture of the day Panda buns Today 05:45 am JST Today | 05:45 am JST 0 Comments Panda-shaped buns are displayed for sale at a bakery near Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. © AP ©2026 GPlusMedia Inc. How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time). Register Today Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
