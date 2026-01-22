 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Louise Delmotte
picture of the day

Panda buns

0 Comments

Panda-shaped buns are displayed for sale at a bakery near Ueno Zoo in Tokyo.

© AP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo