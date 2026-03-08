Paralympic silver medalist

Momoka Muraoka, of Japan, competes in the alpine skiing women's super-G sitting final at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Monday. Muraoka won Japan's first medal at the Winter Games, clinching silver. Muraoka, 29, who won three golds at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics, now has 10 medals to her name, making her one of Japan's most successful winter Para athletes.

