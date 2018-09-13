Lighting designers Motoko Ishii and Akari-Lisa Ishii present a two-day special light show on the Eiffel Tower to celebrate the Japanese cultural season and 160 years of diplomatic relations between France and Japan in Paris, on Thursday night.© Reuters
Paris light-up
ebisen
I really feel sorry for the thousands of Asian tourists flying all the way from Tokyo, Seoul, etc. to visit this dilapidated rusting piece of steel. Last time I was there (this Spring), it was in a very bad state, the entire neighborhood was muddy and badly stinking of piss, and generally I though it was a terrible waste of time. If you go to Paris, don't go to the Eiffel tower, better go one more day to Louvre, trust me.