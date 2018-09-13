Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Charles Platiau
picture of the day

Paris light-up

1 Comment

Lighting designers Motoko Ishii and Akari-Lisa Ishii present a two-day special light show on the Eiffel Tower to celebrate the Japanese cultural season and 160 years of diplomatic relations between France and Japan in Paris, on Thursday night.

© Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

I really feel sorry for the thousands of Asian tourists flying all the way from Tokyo, Seoul, etc. to visit this dilapidated rusting piece of steel. Last time I was there (this Spring), it was in a very bad state, the entire neighborhood was muddy and badly stinking of piss, and generally I though it was a terrible waste of time. If you go to Paris, don't go to the Eiffel tower, better go one more day to Louvre, trust me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Culture

Nichieiyu Bathhouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Surviving the Enkai: How to Prepare for Japanese Drinking Culture at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Parks and Gardens

Osaka Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo