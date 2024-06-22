Paris next

Yuto Horigome of Japan competes in the men's skateboarding street finals at the 2024 Olympic Qualifier Series held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. Horigome earned a chance to defend his Olympic men's street skateboarding title in Paris this summer after leading a Japanese podium sweep. Fourteen-year-old Ginwoo Onodera, who booked his Olympic debut in Saturday's semifinal, was second in the final ahead of 22-year-old world champion Sora Shirai, who will compete in his second Olympics. In women's street, 15-year-old Liz Akama ensured her Olympic debut by advancing to the final along with four other Japanese.

