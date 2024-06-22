 Japan Today
Image: AP/Denes Erdos
picture of the day

Paris next

Yuto Horigome of Japan competes in the men's skateboarding street finals at the 2024 Olympic Qualifier Series held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. Horigome earned a chance to defend his Olympic men's street skateboarding title in Paris this summer after leading a Japanese podium sweep. Fourteen-year-old Ginwoo Onodera, who booked his Olympic debut in Saturday's semifinal, was second in the final ahead of 22-year-old world champion Sora Shirai, who will compete in his second Olympics. In women's street, 15-year-old Liz Akama ensured her Olympic debut by advancing to the final along with four other Japanese.

