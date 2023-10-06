Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
picture of the day

Paris next for volleyballers

1 Comment

The Japanese men's volleyball team and staff pose for a photo after the team qualified for the 2024 Olympics, by defeating Slovenia in a men's FIVB volleyball World Cup match at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. Japan improved to 5-1 in Pool B, trailing the United States, which had already booked one of the two spots on offer for Paris after an unbeaten 6-0 start.

Wasn’t it Serbia that Japan beat yesterday? Slovenia, I think, is the team at 3rd place that Japan beat to the Olympic qualifying 2nd place.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

