 Japan Today
Japanese tourists in Paris
Image: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
picture of the day

Paris selfie

Japanese tourists Ken Kito and his wife snap a selfie with the under-construction Notre-Dame Cathedral in the background, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris on Monday.

© AP

Better watch those pickpockets

https://www.euronews.com/travel/2024/05/02/remain-vigilant-europes-most-heavily-pickpocketed-tourist-spots-revealed

