Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
picture of the day

Pastry World Cup

Members of the Japan team celebrate on the podium after finishing second at the Pastry World Cup in Lyon, central France, on Saturday. The Italian team won the top prize, while France was third.

Congratulations. Quite an achievement for the Japanese team.

Officially, Italy came in first, Japan was second, and the host nation, France, was third.

The team from Chile were given a special prize for team spirit, while the sustainability prize for zero waste went to Switzerland.

Thank you, all, for the art.

https://www.euronews.com/2021/09/25/european-nations-take-on-their-global-rivals-in-the-pastry-world-cup

