Image: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
picture of the day

Peace pledge

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, left, shakes hands with former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama as they attend the opening ceremony of the World Peace Forum hosted by the Tsinghua University in Beijing on Saturday. The Chinese vice president said the country will adhere to peaceful diplomatic policies and play a responsible role in promoting the security of all countries and regions.

And we all know what happened to Yukio after he tried to alleviate the occupation of Okinawa.

