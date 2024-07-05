Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, left, shakes hands with former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama as they attend the opening ceremony of the World Peace Forum hosted by the Tsinghua University in Beijing on Saturday. The Chinese vice president said the country will adhere to peaceful diplomatic policies and play a responsible role in promoting the security of all countries and regions.© AP
Peace pledge
quercetum
And we all know what happened to Yukio after he tried to alleviate the occupation of Okinawa.